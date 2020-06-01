Sony’s high-end Wireless ANC Headphones pack 30-hour battery at $278 (20% off)

Amazon offers the Sony WH1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $278 shipped in both Black and White styles. Typically fetching $349, like you’ll find at Best Buy, today’s offer saves you 20%, matches our previous mention, and is the best we’ve seen since April. Delivering some of the best in class active noise cancelling, Sony’s wireless headphones come equipped with built-in voice assistant access, an ambient sound mode, and more. You’ll also be able to enjoy 30-hours of playback, with a quick charge feature that turns 10-minutes of power into 5-hours of listening time. With over 9,400 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.6/5 star rating.

Bring the same branding and noise cancellation features into your workouts with the Sony SP600N Sports Earbuds at $73 instead. Not only will you save quite a bit of cash from the lead deal, but these offer a design that’ll make it easy to focus during runs and the like. Plus, they come in a variety of colors. 

Speaking of Sony headphones, we recently got a look at the brand’s latest additions to its audio lineup with some new ANC cans alongside a pair of Extra Bass true wireless earbuds. Get the full scoop in our announcement coverage.

Sony WH1000XM3 Wireless ANC Headphones features:

Sony industry-leading noise cancellation evolves to further immerse you in your music. The addition of Sony proprietary HD noise canceling processor Qn1 masterfully eliminates the noise around you. Listen all day with up to 30 hours of battery life. Quick charging gives five hours of playback with just a 10-minute charge.

