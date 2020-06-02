Take over $250 off Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro, entry-level now $2,148

- Jun. 2nd 2020 7:14 am ET

0

Trusted retailer HHGregg offers Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro 2.6GHz/16GB/512GB for $2,148 shipped. That’s $251 off the regular going rate and $50 less than Amazon’s current offerings. Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro sports a completely redesigned ‘Magic’ keyboard alongside a larger 3072×1920 display. There’s 512GB worth of SSD storage on this model. You’ll also find the usual four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16GB worth of RAM, and a redesigned Touch Bar with physical escape and power buttons. Check out our hands-on review for additional details.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from Anker that delivers additional I/O for $24.

Make sure to dive into our Apple guide for additional deals on-going as we start a new week. Just this week we spotted the new 13-inch MacBook Pro for $199 off.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro features:

  • Ninth-generation 8-Core Intel Core i9 Processor
  • Stunning 16-inch Retina Display with True Tone technology
  • Touch Bar and Touch ID
  • Amd Radeon Pro 5500M Graphics with GDDR6 memory
  • Ultrafast SSD
  • Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • Six-speaker system with force-cancelling woofers

