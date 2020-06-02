Score Apple’s prev-generation 11-inch iPad Pro for $549 (Refurb, Orig. $799)

Apple is currently offering its certified refurbished 11-inch iPad Pro 2018 Wi-Fi 64GB for $549 shipped in Space Gray or Silver. While you’d have originally paid $799, today’s offer shaves $150 off the usual refurbished pricing and matches our previous mention for the best to date. It might not be the newest model, but there’s still a lot to like about Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro. You’ll find an 11-inch Liquid Retina ProMotion display with True Tone and wide color support alongside 10-hour battery, 12MP camera, and FaceID. Dive into our hands-on review of the 12.9-inch model for a closer look of what to expect. Ships with the same 1-year warranty you’d find on a new model. Head below for more.

Elevate the iPad Pro workflow by leveraging some of your savings on the second-generation Apple Pencil. Whether you’re looking to improve your note-taking regimen or take advantage of Apple’s 11-inch canvas for drawing and digital art, it’s a must-have accessory.

The Apple deals don’t end there today, as we’re still seeing Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro at $250 off, bringing the price down to $2,148. That’s alongside a free iPhone 11 trade-in offer, a $100 iTunes gift card with $15 target credit for $95, and more.

Apple iPad Pro 2018 features:

The 11-inch iPad Pro features an advanced Liquid Retina display that goes edge to edge. Face ID, so you can securely unlock iPad Pro, log in to apps, and pay with just a glance. The A12X Bionic chip is faster than many PC laptops and easily runs pro apps.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!