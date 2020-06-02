iPhone 11 is FREE with trade-in of eligible devices at Sprint

Sprint is offering Apple’s iPhone 11 for FREE when you trade-in an eligible device. Shipping is available at no cost or you can swing by your local store. Typically $699, we’ve previously seen this offer for around $5 per month in the past. You will need to sign-up for an 18-month commitment through Sprint’s Flex lease program. However, you can bounce out after 12-months with Sprint’s iPhone Forever offer. You can see the list of eligible trade-in devices on this landing page. iPhone 11 features a Liquid Retina HD display with a new dual-camera system designed to take some of the best smartphone pictures out there. Not to mention, it sports FaceID, support for wireless charging, and more.

Make the most of your purchase and savings today by going with Anker’s 10W Wireless Charging Stand for $19. This model offers charging speeds up to 10W with compatible models and its standup design makes it easy to keep tabs on notifications and more while powering on.

iPhone 11 features:

A new dual‑camera system captures more of what you see and love. The fastest chip ever in a smartphone and all‑day battery life let you do more and charge less. And the highest‑quality video in a smartphone, so your memories look better than ever.

