Fossil’s flashy Neutra Chrono Stainless Steel Watch strikes $61 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the Fossil Neutra Chrono Stainless Steel Watch (FS5381) for $61.19 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s roughly $40 off the typical rate there and is among the best offers we have tracked. This watch features a stylish black and gold design that is bound to look great with much of your existing wardrobe. The case size measures 44mm and it straps onto your wrist using genuine leather. Water-resistance is strong enough to handle up to 50-meters of submersion, ensuring it’s ready for pool time this summer. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Oh, and don’t forget that two other Fossil watches are still on sale from $62, which is up to 50% off what you’d typically spend. Both styles look great, and certainly warrant a quick look.

Those of you on the hunt for an affordable hybrid should peek at the deal we spotted on Withings’ Steel HR Smartwatch which has fallen to $120. This offer is 33% off what it usually fetches, making now a great time to strike.

Fossil Neutra Chrono Stainless Steel Watch features:

Case thickness: 12mm; case diameter: 44mm; band width: 22mm; band circumference: 200+/- 5mm

Strap material: leather; movement: quartz chronograph; water resistant: 5 atm

Quartz Movement

Case Diameter: 44mm

Water resistant to 50m

