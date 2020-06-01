Two new Fossil watches affordably deck out a wardrobe from $62 (Up to 50% off)

Amazon is offering the Fossil Dean Stainless Steel Watch for $74.50 shipped. That’s $35 off the typical rate there and is the best offer we can find right now. This two-tone watch sports a stylish white dial, date window, chronograph subdials, and a notched bezel. The stainless steel case measures 45mm and a leather band with buckle closure keeps it attached to your wrist. Water-resistance reaches 165-feet, ensuring it’s ready to withstand splashes, showers, or a dip in the pool. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

We also spotted the Fossil Neutra Chrono Stainless Steel Watch for $61.99 shipped at Amazon. That’s 50% off recent pricing there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This watch style features a more subtle design that is bound to pair nicely with nearly any outfit. Like the Dean model above, it sports a leather band, white dial, and 165-foot water-resistance rating. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Those looking for something traditional but with some hybrid capabilities should check out Withings’ Steel HR Smartwatch. It’s down to $120, which is $60 off what you’d typically spend.

Fossil Dean Stainless Steel Watch features:

Two-tone watch featuring round white dial with date window, chronograph subdials, and notched bezel

Stainless steel 45 mm case and mineral dial window

Quartz movement with analog display

Leather calfskin band with buckle closure

Water resistant to 50 m (165 ft)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!