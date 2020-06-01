Two new Fossil watches affordably deck out a wardrobe from $62 (Up to 50% off)

- Jun. 1st 2020 4:51 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Fossil Dean Stainless Steel Watch for $74.50 shipped. That’s $35 off the typical rate there and is the best offer we can find right now. This two-tone watch sports a stylish white dial, date window, chronograph subdials, and a notched bezel. The stainless steel case measures 45mm and a leather band with buckle closure keeps it attached to your wrist. Water-resistance reaches 165-feet, ensuring it’s ready to withstand splashes, showers, or a dip in the pool. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

We also spotted the Fossil Neutra Chrono Stainless Steel Watch for $61.99 shipped at Amazon. That’s 50% off recent pricing there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This watch style features a more subtle design that is bound to pair nicely with nearly any outfit. Like the Dean model above, it sports a leather band, white dial, and 165-foot water-resistance rating. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Those looking for something traditional but with some hybrid capabilities should check out Withings’ Steel HR Smartwatch. It’s down to $120, which is $60 off what you’d typically spend.

Fossil Dean Stainless Steel Watch features:

  • Two-tone watch featuring round white dial with date window, chronograph subdials, and notched bezel
  • Stainless steel 45 mm case and mineral dial window
  • Quartz movement with analog display
  • Leather calfskin band with buckle closure
  • Water resistant to 50 m (165 ft)

