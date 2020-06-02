We are now ready to collect all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. While we still have deep deals available on Beholder 1 and 2 at up to 50% off, it’s now time to dig into Tuesday’s best price drops from Apple’s digital storefronts. Highlights of our collection include titles like the Cake Duel card game, Office Story, The Clown, Lost Cities, and more. Jump below the fold for today’s complete lineup of the most notable Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Cake Duel: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Finding..: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Welcome Stickers: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Magnifying Glass & Flash Light: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Office Story: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: KizzAnime : Anime App Discover: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Clown: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: 20 Watch Games – Classic Pack: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Lost Cities: $1 (Reg. $2)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: 7 Minute Workout: Lose Weight: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: CALC Swift: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Deep Sleep, Insomnia Help: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: National Hurricane Center Data: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Do.List: To Do List Organizer: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Videdit – Handy Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: LOMOgraph: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Bodyweight Training: Your Gym: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Severed: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Beholder: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Beholder 2: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Passpartout: Starving Artist: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: FACEinHOLE: $2 (Reg. $3)

Cake Duel:

Bluff your way to taking all the delicious cake in this fast-paced card game for 2 players. Cake Duel is a game of deception. Fleece your opponents by playing and bluffing adorable Sheepie cards. Go on the offensive to steal your opponent’s cakes while defending your own. Lie about your cards to get ahead, but don’t get caught! If you love games like Werewolf, Cheat, and B.S. then Cake Duel is the game for you!

