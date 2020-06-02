Today’s Best Game Deals: Metro Exodus $20, Resident Evil Switch games from $13, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Metro Exodus on PS4 and Xbox One for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Currently up at $40 on PSN and the Xbox marketplace, today’s deal is up to 50% off the going rate, within $1 of the Amazon all-time low, and a perfect time to add a physical copy to your collection. Aboard a modified Steam locomotive, players must explore giant post-apocalyptic sandbox-style levels on their journey for a new life in the East. You can expect deadly combat and some stealth as well as a host of interesting hand-made weapons and gadgets. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Resident Evil Switch games, Darksiders Genesis, The Flame In The Flood: Complete, Terminator: Resistance, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom (physical) $20 (Reg. $40+)
- TERMINATOR: RESISTANCE $27 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil Switch $13 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil 0 Switch $13 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil 4 Switch $15 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil 5 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil 6 $15 (Reg. $30)
- The Flame In The Flood: Complete $4.50 (Reg. $15)
- Darksiders Genesis Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Golf Peaks $2 (Reg. $4)
- Disney TSUM TSUM FESTIVAL $30 (Reg. $38+)
- Windjammers $20 (Reg. $30)
- Super Bomberman R $10 (Reg. $40)
- Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa $1 (Reg. $20)
- Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition $15 (Reg. $20)
- Collection of Mana $26 (Reg. $40)
- Steamworld franchise sale via PSN from $2.50…
- Metal Gear Solid V $4 (Reg. $15+)
- The Division Franchise Bundle: $16.50 (Reg. $50+)
- Fallout 4 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Metal Gear Solid V Ground Zeroes $3 (Reg. $20)
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack $56 (Reg. $90)
- More PS4 Games Under $20 right here…
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom $18 (Reg. $40)
- Dead Cells GOTY $21 (Reg. $30)
- SEGA Genesis Classics $12 (Reg. $30)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium $25 (Reg. $40)
- Or $9.50 with PS Plus
- Call of Duty: WWII FREE with PS Plus
- Nintendo 3DS games on sale from $25 (Reg. $40)
- Fire Emblem Warriors $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Far Cry New Dawn $16 (Reg. $40)
- Darksiders 2 Deathinitive $20 (Reg. $30)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War $10 (Reg. $20)
- Battlefield 1 $12 (Reg. $20)
- Flashback Switch $1 (Reg. $20)
- Hitman 2 Gold PS4 and Xbox One $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Paper Mario Origami King pre-order $60
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
- Yakuza Like A Dragon pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath pre-order $60
- More details here
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
