Today’s Best Game Deals: Metro Exodus $20, Resident Evil Switch games from $13, more

- Jun. 2nd 2020 9:38 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Metro Exodus on PS4 and Xbox One for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Currently up at $40 on PSN and the Xbox marketplace, today’s deal is up to 50% off the going rate, within $1 of the Amazon all-time low, and a perfect time to add a physical copy to your collection. Aboard a modified Steam locomotive, players must explore giant post-apocalyptic sandbox-style levels on their journey for a new life in the East. You can expect deadly combat and some stealth as well as a host of interesting hand-made weapons and gadgets. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Resident Evil Switch games, Darksiders Genesis, The Flame In The Flood: Complete, Terminator: Resistance, and much more. 

Today’s best game deals:

[Update: now cancelled] Sony set to host hour long PS5 game showcase next week

Report: The Last of Us II and other PS4 games are compatible with PS5, more

New Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge VR game set for release later this year

Twitch Prime unveils five FREE games for June + Apex Legends loot, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 4 launches June 3, here’s what we know

Check out these amazing new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pinball machines

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Deep Silver

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard