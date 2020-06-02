Today’s Best Game Deals: Metro Exodus $20, Resident Evil Switch games from $13, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Metro Exodus on PS4 and Xbox One for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Currently up at $40 on PSN and the Xbox marketplace, today’s deal is up to 50% off the going rate, within $1 of the Amazon all-time low, and a perfect time to add a physical copy to your collection. Aboard a modified Steam locomotive, players must explore giant post-apocalyptic sandbox-style levels on their journey for a new life in the East. You can expect deadly combat and some stealth as well as a host of interesting hand-made weapons and gadgets. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Resident Evil Switch games, Darksiders Genesis, The Flame In The Flood: Complete, Terminator: Resistance, and much more.

Today’s best game deals:

