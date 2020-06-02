Motorola’s budget-friendly Moto G7 Play smartphone drops to $130 (Save 35%)

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Motorola Moto G7 Play 32GB Android Smartphone for $129.99 shipped. Down from $200, today’s offer saves you 35%, is $30 under our previous mention, and matches the all-time low. Equipped with a 5.7-inch HD+ Max Vision display, this handset comes backed by 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. Though if that’s not enough, a microSD card slot lets you add up to 512GB of additional storage. If you’re in the market for an affordable device to hold you over until the next major flagship launches, or just want to give your kid their first device without breaking the bank, this is a solid option. Over 2,900 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

If you’ll be giving this handset to your kid, spending some of the savings from the lead deal go a long way on a case. Score plenty of protection with the OtterBox Commuter LITE at $20, or you could opt for something like this bumper-style case at $8. Either way, both are great investments for keeping the Moto G7 Play free from scratches and the like.

Don’t forget that we’re still seeing LG’s unlocked G8 ThinQ Android Smartphone on sale right now, as well. Currently there’s $350 in savings to be had while setting you back $400. That’s on top of a new all-time low Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S5e 128GB at $325.

Moto G7 Play features:

The G7 Play 32GB Smartphone from Motorolafeatures a compact design that is meant to fit comfortably in your hand, while still giving you a sizable screen thanks to the edge-to-edge design of the 5.7″ HD+ IPS LCD. The display also features a 19:9 ultrawide aspect ratio, which delivers a sizable canvas for your photos, video, and mobile entertainment. When it comes to taking photos and video, the G7 Play provides you with a 13MP PDAF fast-focusing rear camera, and an 8MP front-facing selfie camera with screen flash.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!