Organize your Pokémon TCG decks in this Pikachu Binder for $16.50 (Reg. $30)

- Jun. 2nd 2020 4:05 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $30 $16.50
0

Amazon is offering the Ultra Pro Pokémon Pikachu 3-Ring Binder Card Album for $16.39 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly closer to $30 at Amazon, today’s offer is about 45% off and the lowest price we have tracked in years. Not only do you get the 2-inch Pikachu binder here, but also a 100-pack of Platinum Series 9-pocket sheets to put inside it. Each page holds nine 2.5- by 3.5-inch Pokemon TCG cards or any other similarly-sized cards. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now, if you need more pocket sheets, you can use your savings here to score some 25-packs from $6 at Amazon. Or just forget that, and put your savings towards some new cards to full it up. One solid option is the $13 Sword & Shield Rebel Clash Blister Pack, which includes three booster packs with 10 cards each. 

In case you missed it yesterday, The Pokémon Company unveiled Battle Academy, the “first-ever” TCG board game. While ideal for those just getting started, anyone interested in the Pokémon TCG will want to take a closer look here.

Here’s our hands-on review of Sword and Shield, some amazing adidas Pikachu shoes, and Uniqlo’s new Pokémon apparel collection.

More on the Ultra Pro Pokémon Pikachu 3-Ring Binder:

  • Great way to store your Pokemon cards
  • Colors may vary
  • 100 high-quality trading card display pages
  • Top-loading, heavyweight polypropylene pages with strong welds
  • Each page holds nine 2.5 by 3.5-inch trading cards

