The Pokémon Company International is unveiling a new Pokémon board game today. Well, it’s actually a board game version of the popular Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) known as Battle Academy. It is the very first board game adaption of the long-running Pokémon TCG and is aimed at new players and family game night, as much as more seasoned trainers. Head below for a closer look.

New TCG Pokémon board game:

Diving into a card game like TCG with such a storied history can be tough at best, especially for those new to the world of Pokémon. However, the latest Pokémon board game is looking to curb the learning curve significantly with a series of pre-made decks, a helpful game board, and some handy guidebooks.

The new Battle Academy Pokémon board game includes everything a new trainer needs to get started and subsequently master the basics of the Pokémon TCG. Each Battle Academy box includes a two-player game board with a series of helpful tips and guidelines on how the whole thing works (seen below). You’ll also receive three 60-card decks starring mainstays like Pikachu and Charizard, as well as gameplay accessories and guidebooks for each of the included decks.

Or go all virtual:

According to today’s press release, the Pokémon board game also comes with a code card. This will allow trainers to enjoy the Pokémon TCG in virtual form via the free-to-play Pokémon Trading Card Game Online app on iOS and Android, or at Pokemon.com.

The new Pokémon Trading Card Game Battle Academy is scheduled for release worldwide on July 31, 2020. There are specific pricing details available in today’s announcement.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While there is loads of these cards to collect to use in your battles out there, this is a solid starting point for those just learning to become a master trainer. The actual game board also seems to be a great way to initiate new gamers to the gigantic world of the Pokémon TCG and fast-track understanding of some of the basic rules of the game. While it might very well open the rabbit hole to years of spending cash on TCG cards and eventually enjoying the game away from the starter Battle Academy, it is also a great way for casual players to enjoy the experience without getting overly hardcore about catching them all.

Need more Pokémon in your life while you’re waiting for the board game to release? First, go check out our hands-on review of the latest mainline entry in the video game series, Sword and Shield. These adidas Pikachu shoes are a must-see along with Uniqlo’s new pocket monster apparel collection. Razers Pikachu charging case is worth a closer look as well, and here are some of our favorite Pokémon collectibles.

Here’s a look at the actual game board:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!