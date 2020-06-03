Add style to your gaming setup with Acer’s Predator Galea Headset, now $35

- Jun. 3rd 2020 5:01 pm ET

$35
Amazon is offering the Acer Predator Galea Wired Gaming Headset for $34.99 shipped. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $7. This stylish gaming headset sports a white and brown design that will certainly stand out when compared with most of the competition. When it comes to audio, buyers will garner TrueHarmony technology, a retractable omni-directional microphone, and 40mm drivers in each ear cup. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of reviewers.

If you aren’t feeling the white and brown colorway found in the lead deal, check out HP’s $30 Wired Stereo Gaming Headset. They only weigh 12-ounces and feature LED lighting that’s powered by USB.

While they won’t pair directly with consoles, you can pick up this pair of truly wireless earbuds for $23.50. It’s part of today’s collection of Amazon Gold Boxes and delivers 30% in savings.

Acer Predator Galea Gaming Headset features:

  • TrueHarmony Technology & Real Sound
  • Retractable Omni-directional Microphone
  • Driver Unit: 40 mm Bio-cellulose with rubber surround
  • Adjustable and Suspended Headband Design
  • Plug Type: 3. 5mm

