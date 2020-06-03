These truly wireless earbuds + charging case now $23.50 at Amazon (30% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, SoundPEATS via Amazon is offering its True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones for $23.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $33, today’s deal is nearly 30% in savings and the lowest total we can find. While among some of the most affordable truly wireless earbuds out there, they are still iOS, Android, and Windows compatible with 3.5- to 4-hour runtime. However, with the included charging case, your total wireless playback time expands significantly to about 35-hours. Other features include built-in microphone for taking calls, various-sizes ear tips, and on-ear playback controls. Rated 4+ stars from over 10,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

When it comes to budget-friendly truly wireless earbuds, today’s lead is about as affordable as it gets from a brand you would trust. Even AUKEY’s basic set sells for $30 alongside the Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo, which are currently marked down to $35 via the on-page coupon. Needless to say, if you’re in the market for an extremely affordable wireless set, today’s featured deal is it.

Speaking of truly wireless, be sure to check out the latest models from Skullcandy with Tile tracking as well as Sony’s new WF-SP800N. We also have all the latest Beats headphones on sale from $119 including Powerbeats Pro and more.

But if you’re firmly planted in the AirPods eco-system, we have several notable deals on cases including this $2 silicone option, the Twelve South AirSnap, and elago’s new AirPods Pro Suit Case.

More on the SoundPEATS True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones:

Adopt professional Bluetooth 5.0 chipset with high resolution decoder built-in and advanced audio coding technology to deliver extraordinary Hi-fi sound with low latency. Auto power on and enter pairing mode right after out of charging case. User-friendly on-ear button on each side supports play/pause, switching tracks and handling phone calls easily. Built-in microphones in both earbuds for you to enjoy hands-free calls and voice assistant with single or both earbuds as prefer. Voice comes from both earbuds in stereo mode.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!