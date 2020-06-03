Elite Dangerous is one of the more popular space flight simulators around, but the one thing that it’s always done is confine gamers to the cockpit of their ships. Well, that’s all about to change with Elite Dangerous: Odyssey, the game’s latest expansion, which is set to launch in early 2021. While that’s still around a year away, we have some information to share, as well as a gameplay teaser trailer that’s sure to have you wanting more.

Take your first steps on epic missions with Elite Dangerous: Odyssey

While gamers have been confined to their cockpits on Elite Dangerous since 2014, it’s finally time to take the first steps onto epic missions. Elite Dangerous: Odyssey is an update to the existing world that brings all-new gameplay, giving users exciting experiences.

You’ll be able to “touch down on countless new planets powered by stunning new tech” according to Frontier, the game developer. The Odyssey update brings about an “unrestricted” first-person, feet-on-the-ground perspective that Elite Dangerous has never had before.

Explore a unique combat experience

While we’re missing quite a bit of information from this release, we have found out some interesting tidbits as to what’s to come in the Elite Dangerous: Odyssey update. Something that will bring players loads of fun is the conflict experience. Players will enjoy intense combat as they coordinate with teammates and select the right equipment to complete the mission at hand. It’s a “multi-layered, tactical sphere of group combat where Commanders, SRVs, and starships converge.”

However, even though there will be cutthroat, unforgiving places in the Odyssey update, social hubs are spread throughout the galaxy where you can find rest. Here, you’ll plan the next contracts you want to do, form new alliances, and even enlist services from Engineers.

“Odyssey is our most ambitious Elite Dangerous expansion to date,” said David Braben, Founder and CEO of Frontier. “Extending coverage to the super-fine scale that is needed for on-foot gameplay while maintaining the vast raw distances measured in light years, is a huge achievement by the team, and greatly extends the already rich Elite Dangerous experience. We hope you will join us to continue this journey of discovery and adventure when Elite Dangerous: Odyssey launches in early 2021.”

Pricing and availability

Right now, we don’t have a set price for the Elite Dangerous: Odyssey update. However, we do know that it’ll be launching in early 2021. You can add it to your wishlist on Steam, which will send you a notification as more information becomes available. As always, keep it tuned here to 9to5Toys for all of the latest game news, updates, and deals!

Source: Elite Dangerous, Via: Kotaku

