These days aesthetics play a large roll in many home offices. Unfortunately a work area can look fantastic, but can still lead to neck, shoulder, and back pain due to bad ergonomics. Thankfully a sleek, new LG Ergo monitor is here to save the day with a plethora of features bound to grab many Mac and PC users’ attention. This comes on the same day that Samsung opened up pre-orders for its latest gaming displays, but LG Ergo differentiates itself with a highly-flexible C-Clamp mount that’s ready to attach to almost any desk. Continue reading to learn more.

LG Ergo monitor embraces sleek design

The new LG Ergo monitor measures 27-inches in size and features a resolution 2560 by 1440. LG touts that this display offers “precise detail and color at a wide viewing angle” that’s made with photographers, videographers, and other home and business use-cases in mind. It even ups refresh rate from a standard 60Hz to 75Hz.

An included C-Clamp steals the show with its ability to raise, lower, swivel, tilt, and pivot the display. It manages to pull all of this off without having a hideous design. USB-C connectivity is in tow, allowing modern MacBooks and PCs drive the display while also topping them off at 60-watt speeds. There are two USB-A ports that act as a hub, bolstering its overall utility. Other connectivity options include a single DisplayPort input and two HDMI ports.

Pricing and availability

The new LG Ergo monitor is exclusively available directly on the company’s website throughout the month of June. Expect availability to expand to Amazon and the like beginning July 1. Pricing is set at $449.99, but we’ll keep our eyes peeled for when the first discount strikes.

9to5Toys’ Take

Truth be told, I’ve been doing all of my work on a 13-inch MacBook Air for well over a year now. I have never plugged it into an external display. While this ensures that I have the same computing experience no matter where I go, it does have some drawbacks, one of them regrettably being ergonomics. Thankfully I can easily move from room to room to change up my viewing angle.

While it’s unlikely that I will shake things up anytime soon, if I were to do so, the new LG Ergo display would certainly make my list. I am bummed that it’s not a 4K display, but a clean-looking stand that bundles extreme flexibility arguably makes some of its trade-offs worthwhile.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!