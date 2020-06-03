NETGEAR’s Orbi 802.11ac Mesh System drops to $159 (20% off), more from $70

Amazon is currently offering the NETGEAR Orbi RBK30 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System for $159 shipped. Typically fetching $200, today’s offer is good for an over 20% discount, marks the first discount we’ve seen in 2020, and matches the all-time low. With 3,500-square feet of coverage in tow, NETGEAR’s Orbi system delivers up to 2.2Gb/s speeds thanks to the main router and included satellite. Its tri-band output also means you’re getting a dedicated backhaul channel so the two access points can both dish out consistent connectivity throughout your home. Nearly 1,600 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. Head below for more from $70.

Other notable networking deals:

Don’t forget that we’re still seeing Tenda’s Powerline 802.11ac Wi-Fi Extender at the Amazon low of $80. That’s alongside NETGEAR’s higher-end Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi System  at under $185.

NETGEAR Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

Bring fast, secure, and reliable internet to your entire family with the NETGEAR Orbi Home WiFi System. No more WiFi boosters or extenders necessary. The Orbi WiFi Router and Satellite extend high performance WiFi to your property from the basement to the backyard. The system smartly manages your WiFi so that each device’s access is optimized and never interrupted.

