Bring Disney+, more to the guest room TV with Roku Express HD at $24 (20% off)

- Jun. 3rd 2020 8:52 am ET

0

Amazon offers the 2019 Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player for $24 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Over at Best Buy you’ll find it for $1 more. Good for a 20% discount from the usual $30 going rate, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the 2020 low. Perfect for bringing smart functionality to the guest room, den, or office TV,  Roku Express HD delivers all of the usual perks the brand’s lineup of streaming devices are known for. Alongside access to popular services from Netflix and Hulu to Apple TV+ and Disney+, there’s 1080p playback, Dolby Atmos HDMI passthrough, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 12,500 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Bringing 1080p playback to your home theater with Roku Express HD is about the most affordable option out there right now. For comparison, Amazon’s entry-level Fire TV Stick, which offers a similar feature set to the lead deal, will currently set you back $35.

Or if you think it’s time the entire TV setup gets an upgrade, this #1 best-selling option from Toshiba is worth a closer look. Offering 4K and HDR playback, it’ll currently only set you back $250.

Roku Express HD features:

Get access to a rich variety of entertainment choices with this Roku Express HD streaming media player. The downloadable app enables remote access and control from your Android and iOS devices, while the intuitive on-screen navigation offers a smooth watching experience. This Roku Express HD streaming media player includes a high-speed HDMI cable for simple installation.

