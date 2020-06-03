Bundle select Samsung smartphones with a Galaxy Watch Active2 and save $299+

Microsoft is currently bundling select Samsung smartphones with a free Galaxy Watch Active2. While you’ll be able to save on the latest and greatest alongside previous-generation handsets, one standout is on the Galaxy S20 5G at $999.99 shipped, with the smartwatch automatically added at checkout. Typically picking up the smartphone and wearable would run you $1,299, with today’s offer saving you 23%, beating the value of our previous mention by $99, and marking the best to date. Samsung’s latest flagship handset sports a 6.2-inch display, 28-hour battery life, 128GB of onboard storage, and 5G connectivity. There’s also an impressive triple camera array headlined by 64MP telephoto, ultrawide, and 12MP lenses. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

Other Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 bundles:

For some more budget-friendly ways to get in the Android game, we’re still seeing Motorola’s Moto G7 Play on sale for $130, or 35% off the going rate. That’s on top of a $350 discount on the LG G8 ThinQ at $400, and even more in our Android guide.

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G features:

Superpower everything you create with pro-grade quad lenses and 30x Space Zoom. Make your world bigger with Galaxy S20+ 5G’s fully decked camera system, super-fast charging, and cinematic 6. 7” Infinity-O display. Galaxy S20+ 5G’s modern design gives you an immersive, cinema-quality experience with next-level functionality. Take pro-grade, hi-res images and video with a groundbreaking 64MP camera and full system of studio lenses with super stabilization.

