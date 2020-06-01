Sony’s new 4K Android TVs get first price drops from $598: 65-inch $748, more

- Jun. 1st 2020 9:20 am ET

Amazon offers the latest Sony 65-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV for $748 shipped. As a comparison, it first hit the market at $1,000 and hasn’t been offered for less so far. You’ll also find this offer over at B&H. The smaller 55-inch panel is also on sale right now for $598, which is down from the usual $700 going rate, although it’s out of stock at most retailers including Amazon. The latest displays from Sony arrive with 4K and HDR support, along with integrated Android TV functionality, which delivers access to various streaming platforms and more. That means you can also control it with your Google Assistant-enabled speakers, smartphones, and more. Includes three HDMI inputs and has a native refresh rate of 60Hz. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra HDMI cables. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet.

Looking to score some free over-the-air content? You can still enjoy notable savings on Mohu’s Curve 30 Antenna for $25. That’s down from the usual $40 price tag and the best we’ve seen since September.

Sony 65-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV features:

  • 4K PROCESSOR X1: See incredible 4K pictures, rich with real-world detail and texture, powered by our 4K Processor X1. Even images filmed in Full HD are upscaled close to 4K resolution by 4K X-Reality PRO using a unique 4K database.
  • SMART ANDROID TV with GOOGLE ASSISTANT: Use your voice to control your TV and smart home devices, easily search for movies and shows, get answers, and manage tasks.
  • HDR: High Dynamic Range (HDR) picture is the way TV was always meant to be watched. Ultra-high resolution and HDR video content combine to bring dazzling detail, color and contrast to everything you watch, while keeping a far wider range of brightness.

