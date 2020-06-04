Apple’s latest iPod touch drops to $165 (Refurb, Orig. $199), more from $100

Woot is offering Apple’s latest iPod touch 32GB Space Gray for $164.99 in refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee applies. Typically fetching $199 for a new model, like you’ll find at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a $34 discount and matches our previous mention for the best we’ve seen. Apple’s most recent iPod touch comes equipped with a 4-inch Retina display and is powered by an A10 Fusion processor. A front facing camera offers group FaceTime potential, and it also makes for a great first introduction to iOS for kids or anyone looking to enjoy music, videos, games, and more. We found it to be “an ideal Apple Arcade companion” in our hands-on review. Includes a 90-day warranty. More deals and details can be found below.

Also on sale at Woot today, you’ll be able to bring home the previous-generation iPod touch 32GB Space Gray for $99.99 in refurbished condition. Down from its $249 original price tag, you’d pay $149 from Apple for a refurbished model with today’s offer marking one of the best we’ve seen to date. Here you’ll step down to an A8 chip while still enjoying a 4-inch screen, FaceTime camera, and more. Learn more in our hands-on review.

The Apple deals don’t stop there today, as earlier this morning we spotted Apple Watch Series 3 at one of its best prices yet of $179. That’s on top of the notable savings to be had when you take advantage of the discounted Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro in refurbished condition starting at $1,580.

Apple iPod touch features:

iPod touch gives you a beautiful canvas for your messages, photos, videos, and more. Everything is sharp, vivid, and lifelike. All on a device that’s 6.1 mm thin and 3.1 ounces, so you can take it anywhere. The A10 Fusion chip brings up to twice the performance and three times better graphics to the new iPod touch — while still delivering great battery life. It powers augmented reality games and apps. And it makes everything you do feel faster and more fluid.

