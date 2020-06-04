Apple Watch Series 3 returns to $179 offering great value, fitness tracking, more

Apple Watch Series 3 is back in-stock at Amazon from $179 shipped, marking one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. That’s at least $20 down from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. Apple Watch Series 3 still offers great value with notable features for everyday life. That includes a built-in GPS sensor, swimproof design, and more. It’s great for keeping track of notifications from your iPhone during workouts. Apple Watch Series 3 is expected to continue to receive software upgrades over the course of the next few years.

With your savings, grab a new Sport Loop band for workouts and more. This strap is available in a wide range of colors from $6. If that doesn’t fit the bill, jump over to our roundup for even more alternatives from $5.

Looking for more power? We still have Apple Watch Series 5 on sale from $300, which is matching the best Amazon price we’ve tracked to date.

Apple Watch Series 3 features:

GPS

Optical heart sensor

Digital Crown

S3 with dual-core processor

Accelerometer and gyroscope

Swim proof

watchOS 5

Dual-core processor for faster app performance

Ultimate sports watch and intelligent activity tracker

Swimproof so you’re always read for the pool or ocean

Alumninum case

