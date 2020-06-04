ComiXology has kicked off a pair of sales on some fan-favorite manga including Ghost in the Shell and Battle Angel Alita. Headlining the deals today is The Ghost in the Shell Vol. 1 at $7.99. Down from its $16 going rate, today’s offer saves you 50%, is the second-best we’ve seen all-time, and comes within $2 of the lowest to date on a digital copy. This 366-page manga kicks off one of the most influential works in the science fiction genre and takes a deep dive into a world where the lines between man and machine has been blurred. If you’ve yet to give this series a read, this is a perfect chance now that the price is right. Head below for more deals.

While you can shop the rest of the Ghost in the Shell deals right here for additional manga volumes, ComiXology isn’t stopping the discounts there. We’re also seeing a batch of Battle Angel Alita reads starting at $6 each. A perfect place to start is with volume 1 at $7.99, which is down from its $11 going rate. Also available for free with a ComiXology Unlimited subscription. While we’ve seen this one go for $6 before, this is the lowest it has sold for in 2020 so far. Or you can peruse the rest of the sale right here.

Or if you’re more of a comic book fan, we’re still seeing 75% off various new Marvel titles including Ghost Rider and more from $1. That’s on top of Green Lantern graphic novels and other DC reads at up to 70% off.

Ghost in the Shell synopsis:

Deep into the twenty-first century, the line between man and machine has been inexorably blurred as humans rely on the enhancement of mechanical implants and robots are upgraded with human tissue. In this rapidly converging landscape, cyborg superagent Major Motoko Kusanagi is charged to track down the craftiest and most dangerous terrorists and cybercriminals, including “ghost hackers” who are capable of exploiting the human/machine interface and reprogramming humans to become puppets to carry out the hackers’ criminal ends.

