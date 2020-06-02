Following up yesterday’s Marvel Amazing Artists sale, ComiXology is back with up to 70% off a selection of DC graphic novels in its Super sale from $6. One highlight is on Green Lantern Hal Jordan Vol. 1 at $6.99. Typically you’d pay $20 for this 303-page novel, with today’s offer shaving 65% off and marking the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy. This comic gives readers a closer look at the start to Hal Jordan’s heroic career as he becomes Green Lantern and takes on the alien marauder, Legion. Head below for all of our top picks from the DC sale, including additional Green Lantern comics alongside some Marvel Venon reads and more.

Other top picks include:

Alongside its batch of DC deals, ComiXology is also giving Marvel fans something to enjoy with a sale on Venon novels. You’ll be able to save up to 66% and prices start at under $1. A great place to start is on Absolute Carnage at $3.99, which is down from its $11 price tag. Though there are plenty of other reads to dive into starring the Symbiote, as well.

Don’t forget that the digital comic provider is currently offering a 60-day free trial of its Unlimited service, which provides access to thousands of comics and even an extra 10-15% off a wide selection of other deals.

Green Lantern Hal Jordan Vol. 1 synopsis:

Only the fearless can be entrusted with a Green Lantern’s power ring, the universe’s most powerful weapon. When Abin Sur, the Green Lantern of Space Sector 2814, crash-landed on Earth, he knew it was time to pass the emerald mantle to a deserving human. After quickly studying billions of people, the ring selected test pilot Hal Jordan, who was busy making a mess of his life. Now gifted with an incredible trust, Jordan needs a crash course in both using the ring and what it means to be a Green Lantern.

