Bring CORSAIR’s SE Wireless Headset to your gaming setup at $70 (Save 30%)

Best Buy offers the CORSAIR HS70 SE Wireless Gaming Headset for $69.99 shipped. Typically fetching $100, like you’ll find direct from CORSAIR, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, comes within $5 of the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen this year. CORSAIR’s gaming headset works with your PC or PS4 and features dual 50mm neodymium drivers that deliver 7.1-channel surround sound. Its wireless design delivers 16-hours of battery life per charge, which is rounded out by memory foam ear cups, a built-in microphone, and more. Over 295 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Put your savings from today’s headset deal to work by grabbing Elevation Lab’s Anchor Under-Desk Headphone Mount at $16. This is a great buy for neatly storing the CORSAIR headset under your battlestation when not in use. Learn more about Anchor mounts in our hands-on review.

If you’re more of a Razer fan, we’ve got you covered with some alternative gaming peripheral discounts. Right now the brand’s Basilisk Chroma Gaming Mouse is $50, which enters alongside some additional headsets, mousepads, and more from $30.

CORSAIR HS70 SE Wireless Gaming Headset features:

Catch all the in-game sounds with this Corsair wireless gaming headset. Its virtual 7.1 surround feature provides an immersive sonic experience, and its unidirectional noise-canceling microphone lets you deliver clear voice messages. Play for hours comfortably thanks to the adjustable ear cups and plush memory foam pads of this Corsair wireless gaming headset.

