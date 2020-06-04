Save 50% on LEGO’s collectible DC Super Hero minifigures at $2.50, more

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Collectible DC Super Heroes minifigures for $2.49 Prime shipped. Typically fetching $5 each, today’s offer is good for a straight 50% discount, matches the all-time low, and is only the second time we’ve seen it at this price. As one of the latest installments in LEGO’s ongoing series of collectible minifigures, this batch includes various figures from the DC universe like Batman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg, and more. Each of the blind bags will include one of the 16 possible minifigures, which all come paired with accessories and a display stand. Head below for more deals from $2.

Other LEGO deals include:

Today’s LEGO deals enter on the tail end of a new Wooden Duck set that was announced earlier this morning. Earlier in the week, LEGO also unveiled a new Hot Rod build which you can score for free right now.

LEGO DC Super Hero Minifigures feature:

Kids and fans with a passion for super heroes will love these awesome LEGO Minifigures DC Super Heroes Series collectibles. Each mystery bag contains 1 of 16 different super hero or villain characters from the DC Universe. Children and adult fans can collect a range of character toys, old and new, from the expansive DC Universe.

