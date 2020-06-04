Save 50% on LEGO’s collectible DC Super Hero minifigures at $2.50, more

- Jun. 4th 2020 1:22 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Collectible DC Super Heroes minifigures for $2.49 Prime shipped. Typically fetching $5 each, today’s offer is good for a straight 50% discount, matches the all-time low, and is only the second time we’ve seen it at this price. As one of the latest installments in LEGO’s ongoing series of collectible minifigures, this batch includes various figures from the DC universe like Batman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg, and more. Each of the blind bags will include one of the 16 possible minifigures, which all come paired with accessories and a display stand. Head below for more deals from $2.

Other LEGO deals include:

Today’s LEGO deals enter on the tail end of a new Wooden Duck set that was announced earlier this morning. Earlier in the week, LEGO also unveiled a new Hot Rod build which you can score for free right now.

LEGO DC Super Hero Minifigures feature:

Kids and fans with a passion for super heroes will love these awesome LEGO Minifigures DC Super Heroes Series collectibles. Each mystery bag contains 1 of 16 different super hero or villain characters from the DC Universe. Children and adult fans can collect a range of character toys, old and new, from the expansive DC Universe.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best LEGO Deals

Best LEGO Deals

LEGO Deals - Architecture, Angry Birds, DC Comics, Marvel, Star Wars, Ninjago, City, Pirates, Dimensions, Creator and more

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go