Back before LEGO got in the business of its beloved interlocking brick system, the company’s lineup was packed with wooden toys as it started out in the 1930s. Fast forward to the 21st Century, and wood is all but absent from the current collection of kits. Today LEGO is out with its latest creation, and while not fully bringing back the wooden designs that started it all, the brand is drawing inspiration from one of its very first toys. Enter the new LEGO Wooden Duck set, which you can get the full scoop on below the fold.

LEGO recreates a classic release

Outside of the standard LEGO brick or minifigure, its original wooden duck might be one of the most iconic releases from the company. Now around 85-years after first hitting the scene, it’s getting the official brick-built treatment in the form of a nearly 600-piece kit. Complete with a matching color scheme to the original, LEGO has also managed to build some of the wooden version’s features into this brick-built duck.

Alongside a pull rope out in front and rolling wheels, there’s also a built-in mechanism that adds to the authenticity. By pushing the build along, it’ll cause the duck’s bill to open and close. It’s nothing too flashy but pays a nice homage to the actual wooden duck from way back. There’s also a display stand to lean into the build’s collectible nature.

This won’t be the first time LEGO has looked to its past for inspiration. In fact, not by a long shot, as just earlier this week we saw a new commemorative Hot Rod model hit the scene. Coincidentally, it isn’t even the first time that LEGO is bringing its iconic wooden duck into brick-built form. Nearly a decade ago employees received a limited-edition kit as a holiday bonus depicting the blocky mallard. Now fans will be able to assemble it for themselves, but with one caveat.

LEGO Wooden Duck debuts with some exclusivity

The Wooden Duck set will be launching as the latest promotional set for the LEGO House, a museum-like location filled with over 25 million bricks. Official pricing has yet to be announced, but with the LEGO House opening back up on June 22, it’s only a matter of time before all the details are available.

Though for fans looking to build it without making the trip, LEGO has shared the Wooden Duck instructions on its website. So you can either piece the build together from your own collection of pieces, or head over to LEGO’s Pick A Brick service to get all the elements.

