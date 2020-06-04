Lutron’s Aurora HomeKit Dimmer sees very first price cut to $30 (Save 25%)

Amazon is currently offering the Lutron Aurora Smart Bulb HomeKit Dimmer for $29.95 shipped. Typically selling for $40, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, marks the very first price cut we’ve seen to date, and is subsequently a new all-time low. Lutron’s latest smart home accessory converts your typical light switches into HomeKit-enabled ones without having to do a pesky install. The battery-powered dimmer knob fits right onto an existing switch and allows you to control Philips Hue lights and or any other Zigbee accessory. Over 370 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Alternatively, you could opt for the Philips Hue Dimmer Switch at $25 to save some extra cash. Here you’ll get a wireless remote with four buttons for controlling your smart home. It has the same integration with HomeKit and the rest of the Hue ecosystem, but with a design that can be removed from the wall and used wherever.

Today’s Amazon Gold Box is full of some additional ways to expand your smart home, including smart plugs, light strip, and more from $16. We’re also still seeing the Philips Hue Go at its lowest price this year of $56 alongside additional deals from $42.

Lutron Aurora HomeKit Dimmer features:

The Aurora smart bulb dimmer keeps Philips Hue and other Zigbee-certified smart bulbs in the “always ready” mode by locking a toggle light switch in the “on/up” position. That way, no one can ever accidentally turn the switch—and your smart bulb functionality—off.

