Smart plugs, Alexa light strips, more from $16 in today’s Gold Box (25% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, TanTan Direct (98% positive in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering up to 25% off smart home devices. Everything int he sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and carries solid 4+ star ratings. You can score the 4-pack of Gosund Wi-Fi Smart Plug Outlets for $22.43. Regularly $30 at Amazon, today’s deal is 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Compatible with Alexa and Google Home with no hub required, these plugs will allow you to control your home appliances and other electronics with voice commands and more. Connected to your 2.4G Wi-Fi router, you can also use the free Gosund app on iOS or Android to remotely control your outlets and the gear attached to them from anywhere. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,300 Amazon customers. Head below for even more smart home deals.

Another solid deal in today’s Gold Box event is the Gosund 9.2-foot Smart Led Strip Light for $15.99. Regularly $20, this is a straight 20% discount and the lowest price we can find. These waterproof light strips are ideal for adding some ambiance behind the entertainment center or the like and features 16-million color options, Alexa or Google Home compatibility, and more. Rated 4+ stars.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box sale right here and then head over to our smart home deals hub for even more.

If you’re looking for a nice Alexa device to connect to your smart home gear, the best-selling Echo Dot just dropped to $25 for a limited time (50% off).

More on the Gosund Wi-Fi Smart Plug Outlets:

Voice Control — Smart plug work with Alexa and Google Home, control your home appliances with the smart plug by simply giving voice commands to Alexa or Google Home. No Hub Required, the smart plug works with any 2.4G Wi-Fi router without the need for a separate hub or paid subscription service. Remote Control — Free “Gosund” app control the smart plug by your smartphone (iOS 8.0 or above/Android 4.4 or above).

