ProCran Probiotics for Women now 35% off at Amazon, 30-pack from $13

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Physician’s Choice (99% positive in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its 30-capsule pack of ProCran Prebiotics & Probiotics for Women at $14.70. However, if you opt for Subscribe & Save (remember to cancel it afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries), your total will drop to $13.23. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly just north of $22, today’s deal is nearly 35% off the going rate and the best price we can find. These capsules contain 50-mg of ProCran (“equivalent to 2,500 mg of cranberries without the sugar and calories”) and six probiotic strains to promote “digestion, immune support and feminine health.” This is a vegan probiotic in delayed-release capsules with no dairy, soy, gluten, milk, egg, wheat, peanuts, or shellfish. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

Amazon’s Solimo brand also makes some probiotic capsules for less. Its 60-capsule container sells for just over $12 Prime shipped and carries solid ratings from over 600 customers. Just note, this option does not contain the ProCran formula found in our lead deal.

More on the ProCran Prebiotics & Probiotics:

ONCE DAILY PROBIOTICS FOR WOMEN: A probiotic supplement for women with 50 BILLION CFUs plus clinically proven ingredients to help promote digestion, immune support and feminine health. Organic prebiotics and 6 probiotic strains with D-Mannose & ProCran, a clinically proven cranberry extract that provides powerful antioxidants. 50 mg of ProCran is equivalent to 2,500 mg of cranberries without the sugar and calories.

