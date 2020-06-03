Nature Made Kids First Multivitamins drop to under $7 Prime shipped (32% off)

- Jun. 3rd 2020 5:05 pm ET

Amazon is now offering the 70-count container of Nature Made Kids First Multivitamin Gummies for $6.75 after you clip the on-page coupon. While we have seen them up in the $13 range, this container usually sells for $10 and is now an additional 32% off. This is also the lowest price we can find and a great opportunity to stock up. Getting the kids to consume all of the veggies they need can be tough sometimes, so supplementing with some tasty gummy vitamins can be a simple solution. They come in three flavors and contain a series of vitamins as well as 30-mg of heart-healthy omega-3s. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

All things considered, most multivitamins for kids sell for nearly double the price of today’s deal, and you might not even get the omega-3s. However, if you think the Flintstones Chewable Multivitamins will go down a bit easier, the 60-pack with added iron comes in at under $6.50 on Amazon right now.

Speaking of the kids, we have plenty of notable offers too look at right now. Those include a 2-pack of Westcott blunted scissors for under $2, some Green Toys, a collection of coding kits, and Nintendo’s $20 Labo Switch starter set at 50% off.

More on the Nature Made Kids First Multivitamin:

  • Contains up to an 70-day supply of Nature Made Kids First Multivitamin + Omega-3, 70 gummies per bottle.
  • An easy way for your kids to get the daily nutritional support their growing bodies need.
  • Contains 30 mg of heart-healthy omega-3s EPA & DHA per serving. Children ages 4-13 years, chew one gummy daily. Children ages 14-18 years, chew one gummy twice daily.

