Stock up on KIND Healthy Grains Chocolate Chunk Bars from $12 today (25% off)

Amazon is now offering a 30-pack of KIND Healthy Grains Dark Chocolate Chunk Bars for $11.86 when you opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. Just remember to cancel the sub after the fact if you don’t want regular deliveries. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up at slightly above $16, today’s offer is more than 25% off the going rate and the best we can find. However, the 40-pack is also on sale right now at $13.56 when you opt for Subscribe & Save, down from the regular $22. With up to 18-grams of oats, millet, buckwheat, amaranth, and quinoa, these snack bars are completely GMO-, trans fat-, and gluten-free. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

As solid of a deal as today’s KIND offer is, there are more affordable options out there. The 15-pack of Nature Valley Peanut Butter bars sells for just over $8 or you can grab a 12-pack Gatorade Whey Protein Recover Bars at $10.50. While not quite as good a value overall, they are both notable alternatives if you don’t like KIND’s grain bars.

We also have some great deals live on the C4 Pre Workout Powder at 35% off as well a series of notable offers courtesy of the My Protein birthday sale. You’ll find everything from protein bars and whey powder to apparel and more at up to 85% off for a limited time.

Looking for some hi-tech workout companions? We have some great deals available on noise cancelling and truly wireless headphones right here, but you’ll definitely want to browse through today’s wireless Beats sale. The Powerbeats Pro set is down to $189 along with other options from $119.

More on the KIND Grains Dark Chocolate Chunk Bars:

Contains 30 – 1.2oz KIND Healthy Grains Bars

We know, we know – it sounds indulgent. But this bar has five super grains including oats, buckwheat, millet, amaranth, and quinoa PLUS it packs 18g of whole grains per serving AND it’s tasty.

100% Whole Grains including 5 Super Grains: Oats, Millet, Buckwheat, Amaranth, Quinoa

Gluten free, No Genetically Modified Ingredients, 0g Trans Fat, Kosher

100% whole grains

