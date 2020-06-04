The Withings Sleep Tracking Pad is also a smart home sensor: $72.50 (New low)

Amazon is offering the Withings Sleep Tracking Pad for $72.67 shipped. That’s $27 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. While there are all sorts of sleep tracking methods out there, one of the easiest out there has to be Withings’ Sleep Tracking Pad. Owners simply need to plug it into a power source, tuck it under the mattress, perform initial app pairing, and that’s it. In addition to keeping tabs on your sleep, this pad can also function as a smart home device, acting as “a switch to control lights, the thermostat, and more.” Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you don’t mind wearing a watch to bed, you could opt for the deal we found on Withings’ Steel instead. It’s on sale for $85, which delivers $20 in savings. This minimalistic watch automatically tracks sleep just like the pad above, making it a contender that’s certainly worth your consideration.

Add heart rate monitoring to the list of features when snatching up the discounted Withings’ Steel HR Smartwatch at $120. Despite the addition of this capability, you’ll still be able to achieve up to 1-month long battery life.

Withings Sleep Tracking Pad features:

MONITOR YOUR SLEEP – Delivers sleep cycles, tracks heart rate, detects snoring and breathing disturbances. Algorithms used to analyze the data have been validated with a team of sleep experts.

BREATHING DISTURBANCES – Sleep can now detect breathing disturbances. While some pauses during sleep are normal, if they occur too often they they might be a potential sign of a chronic condition such as sleep apnea. ; Wi-Fi : 2.4 GHz b/g/n , WEP/WPA/WPA2

LEARN WHAT MATTERS – Wake to a daily Sleep Score to understand what makes a good night’s sleep and how you can improve.

