Microsoft Surface Keyboard packs a metal design and is down to $50 (Save $40)

Microsoft is currently offering its Surface Keyboard for $49.99 shipped. Typically you’d pay $90 at retailers like Amazon, with today’s offer saving you 45%, beating the all-time low there by $29, and marking the best to date overall. Complete with a silver and gray color scheme, Microsoft’s Surface Keyboard has a metal design and 1-year battery life. Bluetooth connectivity keeps your setup cable-free and allows it to pair with a variety of devices, be it your desktop PC or a Surface tablet. Over 360 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

Ditch the Microsoft branding and metal build to save some extra cash. Logitech’s K380 Bluetooth Keyboard is a great alternative to consider, especially with its $30 price tag, multiple device support, and 4.4/5 star rating from 2,900 customers.

Earlier today we spotted one of the very first discounts on Microsoft’s new Surface Dock 2, which has dropped to $202. Or if you’re looking to deck out your battlestation with new gaming peripherals, Razer’s Basilisk Chroma Mouse has dropped to $50 alongside other gear from $30.

Microsoft Surface Keyboard features:

Design is in the details, and we poured over every one of them for the Surface Keyboard. With the soft gray finish, it is one of the perfect complement to your Surface and Surface Mouse, and the finishing touch to a well thought-out desk space. You’ll love the solid feel of it under your fingers as you work. It pairs seamlessly with your Surface through Wireless Bluetooth, and the battery will power you for a full year.

