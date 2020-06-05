Stay safe from online threats with McAfee AntiVirus 2020 for $10 (30% off)

Amazon is now offering 1-year McAfee AntiVirus Protection 2020 download codes for $9.99 with free digital delivery. Originally up at $40, it more regularly sells for between $15 and $20 with today’s deal matching the 2020 Amazon all-time low. This particular code will protect one PC from viruses and other online threats “with a combination of cloud based and offline software protection.” Perfect for protecting the kids’ and grandma’s system, it also shelters unexpected users from cyber and malware attacks and provides “free customer support via phone, chat or online.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Of the brand name anti-virus solutions out there, today’s McAfee offer is the most affordable we can find right now. Just for comparisons sake, Norton’s cheapest, single-device suite sells for $20 at Amazon.

While we are on the subject, we also have an 11-app bundle on sale for just $54 right now. It includes Parallels, PDF Expert, and more with hundreds of dollars in savings. And be sure to swing by our game/app deal hub for even more notable price drops.

More on McAfee AntiVirus Protection 2020:

AWARD WINNING ANTIVIRUS PROTECTION: Defend against viruses and online threats with a combination of cloud based and offline software protection for your privacy, identity and your devices

SAFER WEB BROWSING/SECURE BROWSING: Sidestep cyber and malware attacks before they happen with clear warnings of risky websites, links and files

FREE SUPPORT: Get free customer support via phone, chat or online with your annual subscription

