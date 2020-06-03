Get 11 award-winning Mac apps including Parallels, PDF Expert, more for $54

Shopping on the App Store can get pretty expensive. But with The Limited Edition Mac Bundle Ft. Parallels Desktop, you can get 11 outstanding apps for the price of one. This all-star team includes Parallels Desktop and other award-winners, and you can get it now for $54 with promo code “TOYS10” at 9to5Toys Specials.

Whether you are working from home or using creativity to beat the lockdown blues, this bundle will supercharge your Mac workflow.

There are many star names on this roster, but Parallels Desktop (1-year subscription) is probably the brightest. Used by over 7 million people, this utility lets you run Windows programs without leaving macOS. With the bundle, you get a one-year subscription.

Apple Editor’s Choice award-winner, PDF Expert, is another great addition to any workflow. This former App of the Year allows you to edit PDFs just like Word files, and it doubles as a speedy reader.

For owners of iOS devices, iMazing is a brilliant upgrade. Rated at 4.5 stars by MacWorld, this app lets you sync your iPhone, iPad, or iPod without opening iTunes. It can handle most file types, including music, ebooks, movies, any even voicemail.

Winner of the Digital Photo Editors’ Choice Award, Aurora HDR helps photographers to rescue shadows and reclaim white skies. The software offers professional results with a couple of clicks, and you have loads of great effects to choose from.

Ever struggle to get a good Wi-Fi signal? NetSpot Pro is an analysis tool that helps you find the deadspots and optimize your network settings. According to iMore, “You won’t find a better app for figuring out why your Wi-Fi isn’t working the way you need it to.”

Another impressive utility is Disk Drill PRO. Rated at 4.5 stars by MacWorld, this app helps you recover data from any storage device. It can handle over 200 file types, and the app even works with your phone.

Described by the host of MacBreak as “the single best productivity tool for the Mac,” TextExpander can save you thousands of keystrokes a year. This app lets you create custom text snippets, which you can deploy with a couple of taps.

The bundle also offers improved privacy with Windscribe VPN Pro, easy website design with RapidWeaver 8, the file-syncing chops of DeltaWalker Pro, and mind mapping with Xmind.

Grab all 11 Mac apps in The Limited Edition Mac Bundle Ft. Parallels Desktop for $54 with promo code: TOYS10.

