Bose ANC 700 wireless headphones down to $299 for limited time ($100 off)

- Jun. 8th 2020 7:26 am ET

Amazon offers the Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones 700 in Arctic White for $299 shipped. That’s down $100 from the regular going rate and $1 less than our previous mention. It’s also a new Amazon all-time low in this colorway. As the successors to the wildly-popular QC35 SII’s, these headphones are just as popular as their predecessors. Notable features include noise-cancellation, built-in Alexa and Assistant control, and the usual suite of connectivity options. Count on up to 20-hours of playback on a single charge. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

(Update 6/8 10:45 a.m.): Amazon is now offering the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $159.98 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. Regularly as much as $300, they sell for closer to $200 or so at Amazon with today’s deal being the lowest we can find. Features include on-board call control, 4-hours of battery life plus an extra 12 with the included charging case, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers.

Save big and go with Mpow’s budget-friendly noise-cancelling headphones at $40 (or less with the on-page coupon). Of course, there won’t be the suite of voice assistant control or Bose build quality, but these are still a capable pair of headphones at a significant discount. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Prefer a truly wireless design? We still have a notable deal Sony’s all-new Extra BASS Earbuds at $99, which is down nearly 25% from the regular going rate. Get full details on this page for more.

Bose Headphones 700 feature:

  • Keep your phone in your pocket and your head up to the world with easy access to voice assistants for music, navigation, weather, and more
  • Confidently take a call or speak to Alexa in any environment, with an unrivaled adaptive four-microphone system that isolates your voice from surrounding noise
  • Personalize your environment with 11 levels of noise cancelling: control distractions or let ambient sound in

