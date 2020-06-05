Sony’s all-new Extra BASS True Wireless Earbuds drop to $99 (Save 24%), more

- Jun. 5th 2020 9:24 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Sony WF-XB700 Extra BASS True Wireless Earbuds for $99 shipped in black. Typically fetching $130, today’s offer is good for a 24% discount, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and brings the price down to an Amazon low. Entering into Sony’s Extra BASS lineup, its latest earbuds come equipped with a true wireless design as well as 9-hours of battery life which bumps up to 18 with the charging case. That’s alongside a workout-ready IPX4 water-resistant casing and 12mm drivers for “powerful and punchy sound.” Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale today at Amazon, you’ll find the Sony WF-SP700N/L True Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbuds for $98 in yellow. Grab the white style for $1 more. Down from the $178 going rate, today’s offer is 45% off and the best we’ve seen to date. For comparison, this is $23 less than Best Buy’s competing deal. While not as new as the featured pair, these true wireless earbuds pack noise canceling alongside 9-hour battery life. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 810 customers.

Our headphones guide is packed with even more discounts including the latest Beats cans from $119 alongside the more affordable urBeats3 Lightning Earbuds at $44. That’s also on top of JBL’s 400 Wireless Headphones, which are not only down to $60, but pack Alexa and Google Assistant features.

Sony Extra BASS True Wireless Earbuds feature:

Enjoy deep punchy EXTRA BASS sound in a truly wireless headphone The WF-XB700 truly wireless headphones keep you going with up to 18 hours of battery life plus quick charging 1 The Ergonomic Tri-hold structure provides a secure fit and the IPX4 design gives you long-lasting sound through rain and sweat

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Headphones Deals

Best Headphones Deals

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at 9to5Toys come from mainstream retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and Rakuten.
Sony

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go