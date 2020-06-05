Sony’s all-new Extra BASS True Wireless Earbuds drop to $99 (Save 24%), more

Amazon is currently offering the Sony WF-XB700 Extra BASS True Wireless Earbuds for $99 shipped in black. Typically fetching $130, today’s offer is good for a 24% discount, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and brings the price down to an Amazon low. Entering into Sony’s Extra BASS lineup, its latest earbuds come equipped with a true wireless design as well as 9-hours of battery life which bumps up to 18 with the charging case. That’s alongside a workout-ready IPX4 water-resistant casing and 12mm drivers for “powerful and punchy sound.” Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale today at Amazon, you’ll find the Sony WF-SP700N/L True Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbuds for $98 in yellow. Grab the white style for $1 more. Down from the $178 going rate, today’s offer is 45% off and the best we’ve seen to date. For comparison, this is $23 less than Best Buy’s competing deal. While not as new as the featured pair, these true wireless earbuds pack noise canceling alongside 9-hour battery life. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 810 customers.

Our headphones guide is packed with even more discounts including the latest Beats cans from $119 alongside the more affordable urBeats3 Lightning Earbuds at $44. That’s also on top of JBL’s 400 Wireless Headphones, which are not only down to $60, but pack Alexa and Google Assistant features.

Sony Extra BASS True Wireless Earbuds feature:

Enjoy deep punchy EXTRA BASS sound in a truly wireless headphone The WF-XB700 truly wireless headphones keep you going with up to 18 hours of battery life plus quick charging 1 The Ergonomic Tri-hold structure provides a secure fit and the IPX4 design gives you long-lasting sound through rain and sweat

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!