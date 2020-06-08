Hit the links with a dozen Srixon Golf Balls at $10 Prime shipped (50% off)

Amazon is now offering 12-packs of Srixon Soft Feel Golf Balls for $9.99 in white or yellow. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, today’s offer is a straight 50% off and great opportunity to stock up for golf season or just for dad’s big day. These balls are said to provide more “greenside spin and softer feel on all pitches, chips and putts.” They also feature a 338 speed dimple pattern for “lower drag coefficient…through the wind.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 350 Amazon customers. More details below.

Just for comparison sake, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a brand-name 12-pack of golf balls for less. But if you aren’t married to Srixon you can also grab a dozen from Wilson for $10 as well.

However, it might be a good idea to score some tees with your savings. This 50-pack carries great ratings and sells for under $5 at Amazon right now.

While we are talking about getting out on the course, be sure to swing by the latest Dick’s Sporting Goods Golf Sale and the rest of the apparel deals you’ll find right here. The new Tag Heuer Connected Golf Edition werable debuted with Apple Health support recently and you might want to give Bushnell’s new Wingman golf speaker a look too.

More on the Srixon Soft Feel Golf Balls:

