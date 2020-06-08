Hit the links with a dozen Srixon Golf Balls at $10 Prime shipped (50% off)

- Jun. 8th 2020 12:34 pm ET

Get this deal
50% off $10
0

Amazon is now offering 12-packs of Srixon Soft Feel Golf Balls for $9.99 in white or yellow. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, today’s offer is a straight 50% off and great opportunity to stock up for golf season or just for dad’s big day. These balls are said to provide more “greenside spin and softer feel on all pitches, chips and putts.” They also feature a 338 speed dimple pattern for “lower drag coefficient…through the wind.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 350 Amazon customers. More details below.

Just for comparison sake, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a brand-name 12-pack of golf balls for less. But if you aren’t married to Srixon you can also grab a dozen from Wilson for $10 as well.

However, it might be a good idea to score some tees with your savings. This 50-pack carries great ratings and sells for under $5 at Amazon right now.

While we are talking about getting out on the course, be sure to swing by the latest Dick’s Sporting Goods Golf Sale and the rest of the apparel deals you’ll find right here. The new Tag Heuer Connected Golf Edition werable debuted with Apple Health support recently and you might want to give Bushnell’s new Wingman golf speaker a look too.

More on the Srixon Soft Feel Golf Balls:

Srixon is a brand owned by Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. Srixon offers a full range of golf clubs, golf balls, and accessories, which are distributed in nearly all major golf markets. Srixon is dedicated to improving your game. We use our passion and expertise to develop products of the highest quality and performance that fit a wide range of players – including many of the world’s top professional players.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
50% off $10
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more
Srixon

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard