The new Bushnell Wingman is a specially designed golf speaker that is now up for pre-order. But this is much more than just another Bluetooth speaker you can take on the golf course with you. Connected with the free Bushnell Golf app, it provides audible details about the course you’re playing at the touch of a button, as well as GPS distance tracking for your next shot, schedules, and much more. Head below for a closer look.

Bushnell Wingman Golf Speaker:

Much like the name suggests, the new Bushnell golf speaker is designed to be your ideal wingman on the course. You can “unleash your inner DJ,” with high-quality audio from all of your favorite music streaming sources, but it will also help you make the perfect approach as your on-board, professional virtual caddy. While Wingman might not jump ahead and play the course before you do, it already houses everything from 3D fly-overs to detailed data on over 36,000 courses worldwide.

Audible distances:

Among other smart features, Bushnell Wingman golf speaker’s standout attraction would have to be the audible distance tracking. At the press of a button on the small detachable remote, Wingman will call out the front, center, and back distances for you using GPS. Line your shot up, then simply tap the button on the remote to have Wingman call out the distances for you.

Bushnell Wingman BITE tech:

Another standout features on the rechargeable lithium-ion battery-equipped speaker is the BITE magnetic technology. This is essentially a powerful magnet housed on the side of unit that allows you to simply affix it to your golf cart bar. While the magnet looks mildly obtrusive to the cylindrical nature of the design, it is a feature almost all Bluetooth speakers should probably consider in some way or form.

By way of the Bushnell Golf app, your Wingman setup will also include score tracking, other GPS-related distance data, tee times scheduling, and will even provide access to 3D flyovers.

Available for pre-order right now, the new Bushnell Wingman golf speaker carries a $149.99 price tag. According to Bushnell, orders will begin shipping on May 12, 2020. Over at Amazon, it is currently listed at $160 with some extra goodies attached like a Pitchfix Divot Tool.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While it might not be from a well-known speaker brand, Bushnell has been in the golf and optics business, GPS-related products included, for quite a while. It’s hard to say how universally appealing a speaker on the golf course actually is — some folks are out there for the peace and quiet of it all as much as the sport — but with the cart-side virtual caddy side of things in place, it certainly will be interesting, if not useful, to some. The real question is if knowing the distances will even help your handicap out at all.

