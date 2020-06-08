Control Honeywell’s Smart Thermostat with Siri, Alexa, more at $79 (28% off)

- Jun. 8th 2020 2:06 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Honeywell Lyric T5 Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat for $79 shipped. Also at Home Depot for the same price. Typically selling for $109, today’s offer is good for a 28% discount, comes within $4 of our previous mention, and matches the Amazon low. Whether your smart home is based around Siri, Alexa, or Assistant, Honeywell’s thermostat is ready to offer voice control and other integrations. Built-in 7-day scheduling features let you tailor the AC to your liking this summer alongside app control, a touchscreen display, and more. Over 1,900 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you’d rather skip the smart home control found in the featured deal altogether, consider the Honeywell Programmable Thermostat at $48 instead. This option still brings 7-day scheduling and other notable features into your home’s 2-zone heating and cooling system. You can even set a weekday and weekend preference, helping to create a more personalized AC schedule through the summer. 

Our smart home guide is packed with discounts to kick off the week, headlined by Lenovo’s Smart Clock at $50. We’re also seeing three TP-Link smart plugs for $25 and LIFX’s HomeKit dimmable white light bulb at $20.

Honeywell Lyric T5 Thermostat features:

Manage your home comfort anywhere, anytime or let it manage your comfort and savings automatically with the Lyric T5 Wi-Fi Thermostat. Choose from two different ways to control to fit your schedule or spur-of-the moment activities: 7-day scheduling or location based temperature control. With smart alerts, you will receive push notifications to remind you of filter changes and warn of extreme indoor temperatures.

