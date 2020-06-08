Bring Assistant to your nightstand with Lenovo’s Smart Clock at $50 (Save 36%)

Best Buy currently offers the Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant for $49.99 shipped. Typically fetching $79, like you’ll find at Target right now, today’s offer is good for a 36% discount, comes within $10 of the 2020 low, and is the second-best we’ve seen this year. Lenovo’s Assistant-enabled display is perfect for the bedside table and gives you full access to Google’s digital helper for playing music and controlling one’s smart home. The built-in screen not only lets it live up to the Smart Clock name, but also means you’ll be able to pull up camera feeds, watch videos, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,000 customers and we found it to be “the only way Google Assistant should be in the bedroom” in our hands-on review. More details below.

Those looking to bring Alexa into the bedroom could instead opt for Echo Flex at $25 instead. This compact smart speaker plugs right into the wall and brings Amazon’s voice assistant into your setup without wasting precious nightstand space. At half the price of the lead deal, you will miss out on the built-in screen though.

Our smart home guide is filled with even more deals this morning, like a 3-pack of TP-Link smart plugs for $25. That’s on top of yesterday’s Ring sale, which delivers new lows on Video Doorbell 3 and more from $80.

Lenovo Smart Clock features:

Wake up and start your day with this Lenovo smart clock. Wi-Fi connectivity and Google Assistant integration let you use voice commands to play music, check schedules and control smart home devices. This Lenovo smart clock offers hundreds of audio and media alarm options so you can choose how to wake up.

