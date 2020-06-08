LIFX’s HomeKit-enabled dimmable white light bulb drops to $20 (Save 20%)

- Jun. 8th 2020 12:25 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the LIFX Mini White HomeKit LED Light Bulb for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically fetching $25, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, comes within $0.50 of the 2020 low, and is the second-best price we’ve seen since fall. This smart LED bulb works without a hub or any additional hardware thanks to Wi-Fi connectivity and is compatible with your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant-based smart home. It sports an up to 650-lumen output which is complemented by dimming capabilities for setting the mood when watching movies and the like. Over 1,800 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

If you’re in the Hue ecosystem or plan to expand down the road, the Philips Hue White Light Bulb will only run you $15 at Amazon. This alternative works over Bluetooth, so the range will be shorter than the LIFX Mini. It can also pair with a Hue hub for added functionality down the line, as well.

Or you could consider picking up three of TP-Link’s smart plugs, which are on sale for $25. That’s alongside Lenovo’s Smart Clock at $50 and everything else you’ll find in our guide.

LIFX Mini White HomeKit Bulb features:

The LIFX Mini – White is the perfect “everywhere” built-in Wi-Fi enabled LED light with dimmable white light controlled by your Smartphone with no hub required. LIFX Mini – White works with leading voice and smart home platforms including Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, the Google Assistant and Nest and is Energy Star compliant. Bright and efficient, the Mini – White has an output of 650 Lumens, the equivalent of a 50-Watt traditional incandescent bulb with the benefit of only 8-Watt energy use.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smart Home Deals

Best Smart Home Deals

The best in smart home deals and sales.
LIFX

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go