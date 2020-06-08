LIFX’s HomeKit-enabled dimmable white light bulb drops to $20 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the LIFX Mini White HomeKit LED Light Bulb for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically fetching $25, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, comes within $0.50 of the 2020 low, and is the second-best price we’ve seen since fall. This smart LED bulb works without a hub or any additional hardware thanks to Wi-Fi connectivity and is compatible with your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant-based smart home. It sports an up to 650-lumen output which is complemented by dimming capabilities for setting the mood when watching movies and the like. Over 1,800 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

If you’re in the Hue ecosystem or plan to expand down the road, the Philips Hue White Light Bulb will only run you $15 at Amazon. This alternative works over Bluetooth, so the range will be shorter than the LIFX Mini. It can also pair with a Hue hub for added functionality down the line, as well.

Or you could consider picking up three of TP-Link’s smart plugs, which are on sale for $25. That’s alongside Lenovo’s Smart Clock at $50 and everything else you’ll find in our guide.

LIFX Mini White HomeKit Bulb features:

The LIFX Mini – White is the perfect “everywhere” built-in Wi-Fi enabled LED light with dimmable white light controlled by your Smartphone with no hub required. LIFX Mini – White works with leading voice and smart home platforms including Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, the Google Assistant and Nest and is Energy Star compliant. Bright and efficient, the Mini – White has an output of 650 Lumens, the equivalent of a 50-Watt traditional incandescent bulb with the benefit of only 8-Watt energy use.

