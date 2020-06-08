Pair HORI’s Mario-themed steering wheel with your Switch for $10 (Save 24%)

Amazon is currently offering the HORI Nintendo Switch Steering Wheel for $9.88 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally selling for $13, today’s offer saves you 24% and matches our previous mention from January for the all-time low. Picking up this officially licensed accessory is a must for fans of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, as it’ll allow you to master the game’s various courses with motion controls. Alongside providing a more immersive Switch experience, this wheel also looks the part for Nintendo fans thanks to Mario-themed graphics. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 870 customers. More details below.

For Switch owners who play a lot of co-op, these Joy-Con grips might be a better buy. The pair comes backed by a 4.7/5 star rating from over 895 customers and coats the controllers in a non-slip, matte surface for a more comfortable gaming experience.

Then once you’ve gotten the controller situation sorted out, be sure to swing by this morning’s roundup for all the best game deals. We’re also still seeing deals on Nintendo Labo kits with prices starting at $20.

HORI Nintendo Switch Steering Wheel features:

Officially Licensed by Nintendo. Blaze through Mario Kart 8 deluxe’s exciting courses with this full-sized Premium racing wheel attachment. Simply pop your Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controller (sold separately) into the racing wheel attachment and enjoy more realistic control and better grip. A larger sized wheel for better control, complimented by a luxurious rubber grip and large and responsive shoulder buttons sets this racing wheel apart from the rest.

