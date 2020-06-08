Today’s Best Game Deals: Darksiders Genesis $15, Borderlands GOTY $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Darksiders Genesis on PS4 and Xbox One for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched as part of GameStop’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $40, we recently saw it drop down to closer to $30 at Amazon where it is now at a new all-time low. With the ability to destroy angels and demons as both the new gunslinging horseman Strife and swordsman War, Genesis takes the series into a more top-down viewpoint. There’s some solid two-player co-op here as well as a brand new origin story that takes place before the other games in the series. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Borderlands GOTY Edition, Trials of Mana, Kingdom Hearts All-In-One, Kingdom Hearts 3, Civilization VI, Devil May Cry 5, and much more. We also have all of the ongoing digital PlayStation and Xbox sales running as well as deep deals on PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate below.
Digital/Summer Sales:
- Sony Days of Play Sale up to 50% off games, and more
- Xbox summer sale event 50% or more off games
- PlayStation Plus 1-year membership: $33 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3-months for $25 (Reg. $45)
- Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 LE console at $100 off
Today’s best game deals:
- Borderlands GOTY Edition $10 (Reg. $20)
- Trials of Mana $40 (Reg. $50)
- Collection of Mana $25 (Reg. $40)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One $40 (Reg. $50)
- Rocket League Ultimate $20 (Reg. $40)
- Civilization VI Switch $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 from $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Sunset Overdrive $5 (Reg. $20)
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition $4.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Devil May Cry 5 (with Red Orbs) $19.50 (Reg. $40)
- Or $20 on Xbox
- Nintendo Wii U Ultimate Bundle $25 (Reg. $50)
- Persona 5 Royal $40 (Reg. $60)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps $20 (Reg. $30)
- Halo 5: Guardians $10 (Reg. $15)
- Gears 5 $20 (Reg. $25+)
- DOOM Eternal $40 (Reg. $60)
- Or $39 via PSN
- Madden NFL 20 $18 (Reg. $30+)
- Trine 4 : The Nightmare Prince $13 (Reg. $30)
- Frostpunk $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Xbox Deals Unlocked Sale up to 75% off…
- Resident Evil 3 remake $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nioh 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nioh 2 Special Edition $60 (Reg. $80)
- Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
- Death Stranding $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 $15 (Reg. $20)
- MW2 Campaign Remaster
- Devil May Cry 5 Collector’s Edition $74.50 (Reg. $150)
- Dark Souls III Deluxe $13.50 (Reg. $50+)
- Crash + Spyro Triple Play $60 (Reg. $100)
- Bloodborne $10 (Reg. $20)
- BioShock: The Collection $12 (Reg. $40+)
- Metro Exodus $20 (Reg. $40)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom (physical) $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Resident Evil Switch $13 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil 0 Switch $13 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil 4 Switch $15 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil 5 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil 6 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Windjammers $20 (Reg. $30)
- Super Bomberman R $10 (Reg. $40)
- Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition $15 (Reg. $20)
- Metal Gear Solid V $4 (Reg. $15+)
- The Division Franchise Bundle: $16.50 (Reg. $50+)
- Fallout 4 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Metal Gear Solid V Ground Zeroes $3 (Reg. $20)
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack $56 (Reg. $90)
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom $18 (Reg. $40)
- SEGA Genesis Classics $12 (Reg. $30)
- Call of Duty: WWII FREE with PS Plus
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Far Cry New Dawn $16 (Reg. $40)
- Hitman 2 Gold PS4 and Xbox One $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Paper Mario Origami King pre-order $60
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
- Yakuza Like A Dragon pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath pre-order $60
- More details here
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
