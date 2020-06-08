Today’s Best Game Deals: Darksiders Genesis $15, Borderlands GOTY $10, more

- Jun. 8th 2020 9:33 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Darksiders Genesis on PS4 and Xbox One for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched as part of GameStop’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $40, we recently saw it drop down to closer to $30 at Amazon where it is now at a new all-time low. With the ability to destroy angels and demons as both the new gunslinging horseman Strife and swordsman War, Genesis takes the series into a more top-down viewpoint. There’s some solid two-player co-op here as well as a brand new origin story that takes place before the other games in the series. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Borderlands GOTY Edition, Trials of Mana, Kingdom Hearts All-In-One, Kingdom Hearts 3, Civilization VI, Devil May Cry 5, and much more. We also have all of the ongoing digital PlayStation and Xbox sales running as well as deep deals on PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate below. 

Digital/Summer Sales:

Today’s best game deals:

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable.
