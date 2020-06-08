Microsoft’s Xbox One Chat Headset is pennies away from its low, now $15

Jun. 8th 2020

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Xbox One Chat Headset for $14.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Also available at Best Buy. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and is within $0.04 of the lowest price we have tracked. Pick up this headset today to bring a “responsive microphone with adjustable boom” to your next gaming session. It plugs directly into an Xbox One Wireless Controller, providing an easy way to bolster communication between your squad. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you aren’t committed to Microsoft branding, you can always consider Sony’s Mono Chat Earbud with Mic for $9. It plugs into a 3.5mm audio port, ensuring it will work on everything from Xbox One and PlayStation 4 to Nintendo Switch and next-generation consoles.

Speaking of next-generation consoles, are you chomping at the bit to order yours? If so, we’ve got you covered with pre-order guides for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Here you’ll find a list of retailers that let you sign up to be notified when pre-orders open. Oh, and be sure to peek at today’s best game deals to find a title that will hold you over until then.

Microsoft Xbox One Chat Headset features:

  • Compatible with the original Xbox One Wireless controller and the new white Xbox Wireless Controller – no batteries needed
  • Chat privately with your friends while gaming in crystal-clear digital audio
  • Lightweight and comfortable for long gaming sessions
  • Responsive microphone with adjustable boom
  • Mute and volume controls at your fingertips

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable.
