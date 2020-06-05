Today’s Best Game Deals: Forza Motorsport 7 $10, Persona 5 Royal $40, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Forza Motorsport 7 on Xbox One for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Best Buy. Regularly $40, this is a solid 75% in savings and the lowest price we can find. Featuring over 700 Forzavista cars and 30 “world-famous destinations,” this one is enhanced on Xbox One X for all the 4K and HDR-ready racing you could ask for. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Persona 5 Royal, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Halo 5: Guardians, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Gears 5, and much more. We also have a series of very notable digital PlayStation and Xbox sales running as well as solid offers on PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate waiting for you below.

Digital/Summer Sales:

Today’s best game deals:

