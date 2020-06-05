Today’s Best Game Deals: Forza Motorsport 7 $10, Persona 5 Royal $40, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Forza Motorsport 7 on Xbox One for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Best Buy. Regularly $40, this is a solid 75% in savings and the lowest price we can find. Featuring over 700 Forzavista cars and 30 “world-famous destinations,” this one is enhanced on Xbox One X for all the 4K and HDR-ready racing you could ask for. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Persona 5 Royal, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Halo 5: Guardians, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Gears 5, and much more. We also have a series of very notable digital PlayStation and Xbox sales running as well as solid offers on PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate waiting for you below.
Digital/Summer Sales:
- Sony Days of Play Sale up to 50% off games, and more
- Xbox summer sale event 50% or more off games
- PlayStation Plus 1-year membership: $36 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3-months for $25 (Reg. $45)
- Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 LE console at $100 off
Today’s best game deals:
- Persona 5 Royal $40 (Reg. $60)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps $20 (Reg. $30)
- Halo 5: Guardians $10 (Reg. $15)
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice $10 (Reg. $24)
- Gears 5 $20 (Reg. $25+)
- DOOM Eternal $40 (Reg. $60)
- Or $39 via PSN
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order $35 (Reg. $60)
- Or Digital Deluxe version for $38
- Madden NFL 20 $18 (Reg. $30+)
- Trine 4 : The Nightmare Prince $13 (Reg. $30)
- Frostpunk $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Xbox Deals Unlocked Sale up to 75% off…
- Resident Evil 3 remake $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nioh 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nioh 2 Special Edition $60 (Reg. $80)
- Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- DropMix Music Gaming System deals from $9…
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
- Death Stranding $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 $15 (Reg. $20)
- MW2 Campaign Remaster
- Devil May Cry 5 Collector’s Edition $74.50 (Reg. $150)
- Dark Souls III Deluxe $13.50 (Reg. $50+)
- DOOM Eternal $39 (Reg. $60)
- Crash + Spyro Triple Play $60 (Reg. $100)
- Bloodborne $10 (Reg. $20)
- BioShock: The Collection $12 (Reg. $40+)
- Metro Exodus $20 (Reg. $40)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom (physical) $20 (Reg. $40+)
- TERMINATOR: RESISTANCE $27 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil Switch $13 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil 0 Switch $13 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil 4 Switch $15 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil 5 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil 6 $15 (Reg. $30)
- The Flame In The Flood: Complete $4.50 (Reg. $15)
- Darksiders Genesis Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Golf Peaks $2 (Reg. $4)
- Windjammers $20 (Reg. $30)
- Super Bomberman R $10 (Reg. $40)
- Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa $1 (Reg. $20)
- Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition $15 (Reg. $20)
- Collection of Mana $26 (Reg. $40)
- Steamworld franchise sale via PSN from $2.50…
- Metal Gear Solid V $4 (Reg. $15+)
- The Division Franchise Bundle: $16.50 (Reg. $50+)
- Fallout 4 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Metal Gear Solid V Ground Zeroes $3 (Reg. $20)
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack $56 (Reg. $90)
- More PS4 Games Under $20 right here…
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom $18 (Reg. $40)
- Dead Cells GOTY $21 (Reg. $30)
- SEGA Genesis Classics $12 (Reg. $30)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium $25 (Reg. $40)
- Or $9.50 with PS Plus
- Call of Duty: WWII FREE with PS Plus
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Far Cry New Dawn $16 (Reg. $40)
- Hitman 2 Gold PS4 and Xbox One $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Paper Mario Origami King pre-order $60
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
- Yakuza Like A Dragon pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath pre-order $60
- More details here
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
EA is launching 25+ games on Steam, EA Access coming this summer
PSA: Sony’s rarely in-stock DS4 Back Button Attachment is now available at $30
Save up to 70% on Nintendo Labo kits at Amazon lows of $20: VR, Vehicle, more
Elite Dangerous: Odyssey will let players take their first steps in early 2021
Never-before-seen Days of Thunder NES game resurfaces after 30-years
[Update: now cancelled] Sony set to host hour long PS5 game showcase next week
Report: The Last of Us II and other PS4 games are compatible with PS5, more
