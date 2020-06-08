At some point or other, having a solid offline maps app on your mobile device can really come in handy. And today we have a notable deal on Pocket Earth PRO to keep you covered. Best of all, it won’t cost you a nickel. Regularly $5, you can now bring home this offline maps and travel guide app for free via the App Store. In fact, this is the first time we have seen go for nothing since way back in 2017. Just recently updated for the latest devices and more, Pocket Earth PRO provides worldwide maps and travel guides with no online connection and data roaming charges required. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 users. More details below.

Along with the iOS offline maps technology, it also features voice guided turn by turn directions, over 100,000 points of interest, “Retina-quality” visuals, and much more. Don’t be deterred by the in-app purchase here either, it only adds topographic maps with geocaching and GPS track recording.

For more of today’s best iOS price drops, swing by this morning’s roundup. You’ll find plenty of deals including Towaga, Everybody’s RPG, Depello, Baldur’s Gate, and Ocmo, among others.

iOS Universal: Pocket Earth PRO: FREE (Reg. $5)

More on Pocket Earth PRO Offline Maps:

Detailed worldwide maps and travel guides • Works completely offline even with GPS • Great when abroad, NO data roaming charges • Online routing and much more! Beautiful Retina quality maps at a fraction of the size! The fastest and most beautiful offline maps on the App Store! Detailed and interactive worldwide maps! More than 100,000 places & completely free! Access your maps online and offline! Saves on data roaming costs! Online Routing with voice guided turn by turn directions. Save your multi-stop itineraries for offline navigation!

