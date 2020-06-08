We are now ready to start the week off with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Stardew Valley is still on sale along with a host of other deals you’ll find below, but it’s now time for Monday’s best. We have a series of freebies including kids’ apps, role playing games, classic RPGs, online maps, puzzlers, and much more. Highlights include Towaga, Everybody’s RPG, Pocket Earth PRO, Depello, Baldur’s Gate, and Ocmo, among others. As always, the complete collection of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals can be found below.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: StoryToys Jungle Book: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Visual Math 4D: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Towaga: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Everybody’s RPG: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pocket Earth PRO: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Nutrients – Nutrition Facts: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Da Vinci Eye: Anyone Can Draw: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Color by number: FREE (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Ocmo: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: 1Contact Pro – Contact Manager: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Darksiders Genesis $15, Borderlands GOTY $10, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Studies: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Eric Carle’s Bear Animal Parade: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: 8bitWar: Necropolis: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: PropFun Pro – magic camera: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: DayCost Pro – Personal Finance: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: You are Hope: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Barefoot World Atlas: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sketch Tree Pro – My Art Pad: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Animatix – Photo Animation: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: The Limited Edition 11 app Mac Bundle: $54 ($800+ value)

More on Towaga:

Towaga is a fast-paced action video game where you play as Chimù, a light-wielder protecting the temple of Towaga. Your focus, accuracy, and patience will be put to the ultimate test as you cleanse the world from its curse. Only light must prevail, will you stand up to the challenge? Hand-made 2D graphics…Short sessions (ideal for quick plays)…A challenging difficulty…5 different worlds to discover…

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!