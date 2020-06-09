Score a new Amazon low on the authentic Black Series Boba Fett helmet at $104

Amazon is currently offering the Star Wars Black Series Boba Fett Helmet for $103.99 shipped. Typically selling for $120, today’s price cut is the very first offer to date and subsequently a new all-time low. Celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back and add this authentic Boba Fett helmet into your collection. Complete with a premium build quality and accurate details from the film, this life-sized collectible also includes working lights and sound effects. While it’ll look great up on display, you can also don the helmet yourself. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more details.

Get your fill of Star Wars bounty hunting action for less with the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda LEGO BrickHeadz at $20. These brick-built figures are perfect for those on a budget, or anyone who doesn’t have space in their collection for a life-sized helmet. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Speaking of Black Series discounts, right now Star Wars Rebels fans can secure all seven of the upcoming figures from the series in a single collection as a pre-order at $135. That’s $40 off the going rate and the best price we’ll likely track before it officially debuts later this summer.

Black Series Boba Fett Helmet features:

Commemorate Star Wars: the empire strikes back with the Black Series Boba Fett premium electronic helmet! This role-play item with premium Deco, realistic detail, and movie-inspired design is a great addition to any Star Wars fan’s collection.

