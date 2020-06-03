GameStop is currently offering the Hasbro Black Series Star Wars Rebels 7-figure bundle for $134.99 shipped as a pre-order. Typically fetching closer to $175, today’s price cut is the first time we’ve seen this recently-announced figures on sale and subsequently a new low. This bundle includes seven figures from the popular Star Wars Rebels series including Ahsoka Tano, Kanan Jarrus, Sabine Wren, and more. Each of the 6-inch collectibles look to authentically recreate the characters’ likeness from the franchise and include various accessories. Shipping is slated for later this year on August 1 and comes backed by a low price guarantee, just in case there’s a better discount between now and the launch date. Black Series figures carry excellent reviews overall at Amazon. Head below for more.

If you’re not the type of Star Wars fan to spring for a limited-edition item like the Star Wars Rebels figure bundle, but still want to add some of the characters to your desk or collection, Amazon has plenty of other options to choose from for less. I can personally recommend this pack of three Black Series Astromech droids for $56, which have been hanging out on my workstation for quite some time.

Speaking of a galaxy far, far away, you’ll definitely want to check out the discount we spotted on the Star Wars Character Encyclopedia eBook now that it’s just $2 at Amazon. Or for more ways to fill your shelves with collectibles, have a look at our recent review of the Boba Fett and Stormtrooper helmets, as well as our hands-on look at the brick-built D-O.

Star Wars Rebels Black Series figures:

Re-create the biggest battles and missions of the Star Wars saga with these figures from The Black Series! With exquisite features and articulated movement, the figures in this series embody the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love. This 6-inch-scale Ahsoka Tano figure is carefully detailed to look just like the heroic character from Star Wars: Rebels.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!